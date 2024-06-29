Top track

TARM30: Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti - Udine

Castello di Udine
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsUdine
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il mondo prima
About

#TARM30 - È vero quello che si dice, quest’anno i Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti compiono 30 anni. Ci vediamo sotto al palco e non dimenticate la maschera, ci sarà da sudare!

29 Giugno, Castello di Udine

Una co-produzione Cas*Aupa, La Tempesta Concerti

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Cas Aupa APS.

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Venue

Castello di Udine

P.le della Patria del Friuli, 1, 33100 Udine (UD)
Doors open8:00 pm

