Top track

Party Diva

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deeper Purpose [Open-Air] in The Ruins | Gray Area

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Fri, 27 Sept, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Party Diva
Got a code?

About

We’ve got exciting news! On September 27th, 2024, we’re bringing the UK house music sensation Deeper Purpose to the Ruins at Knockdown Center! We hosted him last President’s Day Weekend for a double-header alongside another UK house head, Joshwa. Ever sinc...

21+
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deeper Purpose

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.