Detlef

The Cut ATX
Fri, 10 May, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcoming the legend Detlef back to the cut. Doors open at 02:00am the night of the event

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Cut.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Detlef

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open2:00 am

