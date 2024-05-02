DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLXRT is a mixer and party where you will meet cute queers, make friends & listen to great music in the cosy vibes of Dona Bar.
We are an inclusive dating event for everyone in the queer community, especially trans folk and QTIPOC- the majority of our tic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.