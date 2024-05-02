DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As recognisable for his progressive house as he is for his enormous cartoon mouse helmet, Canadian DJ and producer deadmau5 has been a fixture on the electronic dance scene since the late ’00s. Known for elaborate stage set-ups and ambitious visual backdro
Read more
deadmau5 will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Thursday May 2nd at 12pm, for a special signing event.
Your Random Album Title vinyl purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.
Please note - this version of RAT do...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.