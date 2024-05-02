DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

deadmau5 Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 2 May, 12:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
$49.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About deadmau5

As recognisable for his progressive house as he is for his enormous cartoon mouse helmet, Canadian DJ and producer deadmau5 has been a fixture on the electronic dance scene since the late ’00s. Known for elaborate stage set-ups and ambitious visual backdro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

deadmau5 will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Thursday May 2nd at 12pm, for a special signing event.

  • Your Random Album Title vinyl purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

deadmau5

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

