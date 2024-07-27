DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NICE, a fest :) Saturday Only

Davis Square
Sat, 27 Jul, 12:30 pm
GigsSomerville
$46.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS IS A SATURDAY ONLY TICKET FOR NICE, a fest 2024! :) feat. Vundabar, Palehound, Bay Faction and more TBA soon ;)

NICE, a fest is BACK for it's 4th year July 25 - 28 in Davis Square Somerville!

More info at https://www.niceafest.com/

Calling All...

This is an all ages event.
presented by Get To The Gig Boston
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vundabar, Palehound, Bay Faction

Venue

Davis Square

Somerville, Massachusetts 02144, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.