Top track

Sløtface - Final Gørl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sløtface

Exchange
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sløtface - Final Gørl
Got a code?

About

Sløtface (first called and still pronounced Slutface) is a Norwegian rock-band-collective led by vocalist and main songwriter Haley Shea.

Sløtface began as a four-piece rock band started by high-school friends Shea, Lasse Lokøy, Tor-Arne Vikingstad and Ha...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sløtface

Venue

Exchange

72, 73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.