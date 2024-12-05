Top track

Zoéko - Parano égoïste

Zoéko

La Boule Noire
Thu, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Zoéko - Parano égoïste
About

Aussi douce et sincère que pop et captivante, Zoéko vous donne rendez-vous à La Boule Noire pour son premier concert en tête d'affiche.

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

