Jour 2 Restons Sérieux

Supersonic
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Dans les rues de Paris Banlieue, les Choses Sauvages errent sous le regard du fantôme de Pierre Gisèle, qui hante l**'Institut**. Pendant ce temps, au SuperUgo, les Spaghetti Sluts dansent sans se douter de la présence spectrale qui les obser...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Choses Sauvages

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

