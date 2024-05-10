Top track

The Rock Revival Presents: The Rills & The Silver Lines

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Rock Revival are indie purveyors, showcasing the finest indie bands & news. We've combined with TRR for their live curated shows in the capital.

Off the back of a standout 2023 including more shows & festivals than ever before, high flying outfit The...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp & The Rock Revival
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Rills, The Silver Lines

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

