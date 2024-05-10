DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a long absence from London shores, Habibi Funk is back with an intimate party at the brand new high tech Outernet based venue The Lower Third on Friday 10th May… This small 200 capacity venue will take Habibi Funk back to where it started for one nig...
