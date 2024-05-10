DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Habibi Funk

The Lower Third
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a long absence from London shores, Habibi Funk is back with an intimate party at the brand new high tech Outernet based venue The Lower Third on Friday 10th May… This small 200 capacity venue will take Habibi Funk back to where it started for one nig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo group
£
Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

