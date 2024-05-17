DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2220 is excited to host Vancouver Island's Ora Cogan, with a full band, touring in support of her recent album Formless, on Prism Tongue Records. Laena Myers joins the bill for what will be a two-act night.
Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to go...
