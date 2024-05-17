Top track

Ora Cogan, Laena Myers

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

2220 is excited to host Vancouver Island's Ora Cogan, with a full band, touring in support of her recent album Formless, on Prism Tongue Records. Laena Myers joins the bill for what will be a two-act night.

Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to go...

This is an age 21+ event.
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ora Cogan

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

