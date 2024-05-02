DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alvinsch – ¿ De dónde salen los autistas y los raros ?

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 2 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El 2 de Mayo , El DJ y YouTuber Alvinsch compartirá su experiencia y perspectiva en las artes desde el espectro autista, a través de su concierto titulado ‘¿De dónde salen los autistas y los raros?’.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.