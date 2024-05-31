Top track

Popp Klubb

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

— POPP KLUBB —

Late-night pop music for dancing

Every Friday night, we bring the party vibes to Hackney Central's old railway station for Popp Klubb, with our resident Popp DJs providing high-quality contemporary pop bops, the best throwback anthems, par...

18+
Presented by Oslo Klubb
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

