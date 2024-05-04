Top track

Garagebashing Vol.14

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ater thirteen packed out nights, it's time for Garagebashing Vol.14, a monthly round-up of spiky, noisy things.

Ringards - https://www.instagram.com/theringards

Mama Oh No - https://www.instagram.com/mamaohn0

Neuroplacid - https://www.instagram.com/neur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colossus, Neuro Placid, Mama Oh No and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

