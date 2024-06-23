DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alicia Svigals, Queen of the Klezmer Violin
"Fidl Afire" Album Release/Dance Party
On the Borscht Beat label
with:
Aaron Alexander, Drums
Ilya Shneyveys, Accordion
Jim Guttman, Bass
Jordan Hirsch, Trumpet
Curtis Hasselbeing, Trombone
