MALASARTORIA LIVE + NERONE & Special guests

BIKO
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MALASARTORIA LIVE + NERONE & Special guests!
Una serata all’insegna dell’hip hop, del rap e del freestyle!

Sul palco del BIKO ad accompagnare il set live di Malasartoria i migliori esponenti della scena underground milanese accompagnati da un***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Nerone

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

