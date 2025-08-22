DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Transumare Fest 2024 - Abbonamento

Area Transumare Fest RdA
22 Aug - 25 Aug
Roseto degli Abruzzi
Il nostro viaggio inizia qui: la meta è stabilita. Sei pronto a transumare?

Il lungomare di Roseto degli Abruzzi ospiterà Transumare Fest 2024 per la sua prima edizione.

Dal tramonto fino a tarda notte vi accompagneremo in un viaggio lungo tre giorni fat...

Questo è un evento 18+
APS Rosangeles

Venue

Area Transumare Fest RdA

Lungomare Trento 83, 64026 Roseto degli Abruzzi Teramo, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

