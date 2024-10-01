Top track

A Hawk And A Hacksaw - Babayaga

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Hawk And A Hacksaw

The Lexington
Tue, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Hawk And A Hacksaw - Babayaga
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents A Hawk and A Hacksaw at The Lexington.

A Hawk and A Hacksaw was founded in Saumur, France in 2002 by Jeremy Barnes, the drummer of Neutral Milk Hotel, who, completely burnt out by playing the drums, picked up the accordion and b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Hawk And A Hacksaw

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.