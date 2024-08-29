DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Me and My Friends bring their sun-drenched music for the soul to Hootananny this August.
Expect a unique blend of Afrobeat grooves with deliciously rich harmonies, languidly graceful cello and playfully funky clarinet, all tied together by the hauntingly...
