La Cour Des Miracles : Multi-Collectifs

Le Mazette
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.27
About

✨ 💗 🎡 LA COUR DES MIRACLES 🎡 💗 ✨

Au beau milieu de la débâcle se joue un absurde spectacle, où bien des âmes ignorent les oracles.

C’est au bord d’un navire, réputé insubmersible, que les rêves les plus inaccessibles deviennent possibles.

Protégés p...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

blue Dietrich, Quartier Libre, Zozolonie

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

