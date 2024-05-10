Top track

Indie Rave - Komodos, Good Deli, Dune Blue, The Hopeless Romantics, Off The Bar Brass

The Sultan Room
Fri, 10 May, 6:30 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blending the best parts of a nightclub and an indie concert, Cafe Paradise's debut features a selection of New York City's finest up-and-coming-bands.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-is...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Off The Bar Brass, The Hopeless Romantics, Komodos and 2 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
280 capacity

