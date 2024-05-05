DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Me To Brunch

Eulogy
Sun, 5 May, 12:00 pm
PartyAsheville
Free
About

DOORS: 12PM

SHOW: 1PM

Drag Brunch featuring Josie & The Pu$$ycats and special offerings from our friends at Good Hot Fish.

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

