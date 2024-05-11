Top track

Motherflowers

Sala Matisse
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
Top track

Akapellah, Motherflowers & Comida Para Llevar - No Me Quiero Bañar
About

Motherflowers regresa a España tras su exitosa gira por Madrid, Barcelona y Valencia en 2022. En esta ocasión nos presentan su segundo álbum: 'Mamá Flor', una explosión de energía, flow, caribe y el sonido característico de la banda, que a pasos firmes se...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Matisse

Carrer De Campoamor 60, 46022 Valencia, Provincia de Valencia, España
Doors open8:00 pm

