DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🇫🇷 FR
Après des mois d'attente, La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est enfiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin de retour à Bruxelles pour une soirée mémorable au Spirito ! 🥳🍾
Ce qui vous attend à La Bringue :
💃 Une ambiance girls only, une nuit de folie, de danse et de sororité s...
La Bringue a choisi de créer des soirées 100% femmes pour offrir un espace où la sororité est à l'honneur, où toutes les Bringueuses peuvent se sentir acceptées et célébrées. Nous mettons tout en œuvre pour créer un environnement sécurisé dans lequel vous pourrez profiter pleinement de votre soirée sans préoccupation. Merci de faire partie de notre communauté exceptionnelle !
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.