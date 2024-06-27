Top track

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY - BRUXELLES

Le Spirito
Thu, 27 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyBrussels
€10

About

🇫🇷 FR

Après des mois d'attente, La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est enfiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin de retour à Bruxelles pour une soirée mémorable au Spirito ! 🥳🍾

Ce qui vous attend à La Bringue :

💃 Une ambiance girls only, une nuit de folie, de danse et de sororité s...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
Lineup

Venue

Le Spirito

Rue de Stassart 18, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium, Brussels 1050
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Pourquoi une soirée GIRLS ONLY ? ✨

La Bringue a choisi de créer des soirées 100% femmes pour offrir un espace où la sororité est à l'honneur, où toutes les Bringueuses peuvent se sentir acceptées et célébrées. Nous mettons tout en œuvre pour créer un environnement sécurisé dans lequel vous pourrez profiter pleinement de votre soirée sans préoccupation. Merci de faire partie de notre communauté exceptionnelle !

