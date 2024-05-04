DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

90s Dancehall Explosion

Hafenklang
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
90s Dancehall Explosion

04.05.2024 | 23:00 | Hafenklang

feat. Concrete Jungle (B) & Silly Walks (HH)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang & Silly Walks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Concrete Jungle, Silly Walks Discotheque

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

