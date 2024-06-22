Top track

Ex Lover - Las Ganas de Llorar

Ex Lover/Twin Ion Engine/Pill Joy/Sell Farm

Hi-Dive
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mexican Post-Punk band EX-LOVER (Omaha, NE) with TWIN ION ENGINE (San Diego Darkwave) + PILL JOY + SELL FARM + Kill You Club DJs

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

