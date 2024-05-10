Top track

Rio Bravo Album Release Party

Sagebrush
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scott Ballews' Rio Bravo Album Release Party

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Doores, Chris Acker

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

