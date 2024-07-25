DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K2B Presents... Simple Town at Moth Club

MOTH Club
Thu, 25 Jul, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a sold out run in 2023, Simple Town is back at the Moth Club for three nights only! Simple Town is a comedy group from New York that makes films and performs live.

Their videos have appeared on Adult Swim, Comedy Central, NoBudge, Short of the Week,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock2Bag.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

