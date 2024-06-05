DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

aimei媚

Bermondsey Social Club
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

aimei媚 is set to play a special show at The Bermondsey Social Club just a few days ahead of her debut EP release of "City's Violent."  With just an extremely limited number of tickets available for purchase, those attending will have an opportunity to hear...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aimei 媚

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

