DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
aimei媚 is set to play a special show at The Bermondsey Social Club just a few days ahead of her debut EP release of "City's Violent." With just an extremely limited number of tickets available for purchase, those attending will have an opportunity to hear...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.