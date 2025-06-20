DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Celebration of The Meters

Union Chapel
Fri, 20 Jun 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Celebration of THE METERS

The Meters are, along with James Brown, the originators of funk music.

Formed in New Orleans in 1965 by Zigaboo Modeliste (drums), George Porter Jr. (bass), Leo Nocentelli (guitar) and Art Neville (keyboards), The Meters relea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
