DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Subset

Space Banana
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Subset

Notable festival plays:

EDC Vegas, Holy Ship, Friendship, Electric Forest, HARD Summer, ABGT Weekender, Dirtybird Campout, Dirtybird CampINN, Seismic Dance Event, Infrasound, Bamboo Bass, Closer to the Sun, Jam Cruise

Interviews features in DJ Mag and Wh Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome back Subset to Space Banana for an exclusive 2 hour set.

Hadafunk will open.

cAmpsite will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subset

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.