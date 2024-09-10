Top track

Kiiōtō

The Old Market
Tue, 10 Sept, 6:45 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re delighted to present an evening with Kiiōtō - the new project from Lou Rhodes (Mercury-nominated singer/songwriter and founder member of highly acclaimed top 30 duo Lamb) and multi-platinum songwriter and keyboardist Rohan Heath (founder member of Ur...

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Old Market.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiiōtō, Lou Rhodes, Rohan Heath

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open6:45 pm
500 capacity

