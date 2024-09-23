Top track

Dreaming - Mahogany Sessions

Asgeir + Special Guests

Komedia Basement
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Asgeir plays with euphoric and choral elements of electronic pop music while keeping a tight grasp on the introspective, vocal-lead style of the acoustica that made him famous. At only 20 years of age, Ásgeir released the fastest selling debut album in Ice...

Ages 14+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Lineup

Ásgeir

Venue

Komedia Basement

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm

