Gidge

Laut
Fri, 17 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gidge es un dúo electrónico sueco formado por Ludvig Stolterman y Jonathan Nilsson.

Su música está influenciada por el entorno nórdico, en particular los bosques. La música se graba a menudo en el bosque de Umeå y utiliza una mezcla de elementos electróni...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

