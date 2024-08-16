Top track

Addicted - Radio Edit

Serge Devant

E1
Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Serge Devant, shaped by influences like Jean Michel Jarre and Depeche Mode, found his passion for music in New York's vibrant nightlife. After overcoming a back injury, he redefined his sound, producing the hit track "Fearing Love."

Recognized by Lee Foss...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Serge Devant

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

