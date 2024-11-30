Top track

Eleven + Eleven

Nine Below Zero + Dr Feelgood Maximum RnB

Thekla
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AGMP presents

NINE BELOW ZERO

+ DR. FEELGOOD

'Maximum R&B' Tour

Two of the finest UK Rhythm 'n' Blues bands on one incredible bill.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nine Below Zero, Dr. Feelgood

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

