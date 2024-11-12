Top track

Griff - Black Hole

Griff

Manchester Club Academy
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Griff

Singer-songwriter Griff began recording and producing music on her brother’s laptop at the age of eight, and went on to become one of the youngest recipients of the BRIT’s Rising Star Award. Blending stripped-back production with confessional lyrics, her e Read more

Event information

SJM Concerts Present

Griff

Plus Support

All ages ( U14 must be accompanied)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
Lineup

Griff

Venue

Manchester Club Academy

University Of Manchester Students' Union, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9PR
Doors open7:00 pm
620 capacity

