DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When Emma Ruth Rundle isn’t fronting or songwriting for her three bands – Nocturnes, Marriages and Red Sparowes – the visual artist, vocalist and musician is creating intimate piano-led folk as a solo artist. Veering away from the sludge metal she’s known
Read more
Emma Ruth Rundle en concert
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.