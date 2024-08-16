Top track

Emma Ruth Rundle - Marked for Death

Emma Ruth Rundle

Petit Bain
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27

About Emma Ruth Rundle

When Emma Ruth Rundle isn’t fronting or songwriting for her three bands – Nocturnes, Marriages and Red Sparowes – the visual artist, vocalist and musician is creating intimate piano-led folk as a solo artist. Veering away from the sludge metal she’s known Read more

Event information

Emma Ruth Rundle en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
Lineup

Emma Ruth Rundle

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

