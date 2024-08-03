Top track

Danielle Durack - Moon Song

Danielle Durtack/Pie Lombardi

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Danielle Durack

with Pie Lombardi and special guests

The Arizona-born, Nashville-based Danielle Durack’s music combines the pop sensibilities of childhood favorites like Sara Barellies with a modern wit that slots her right next to contemporaries like Bo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pie Lombardi, Danielle Durack

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

