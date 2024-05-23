DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TIBERIO COSMIN Stand Up Comedy
apertura porte: 20.30 / show: 22.00
🍕 cena con noi dalle 20.30 alle 22.00 / ti godi lo spettacolo a pancia piena!
🏆 1° Festival della Commedia Italiana 2023
⭐ Golden Buzzer IGT 2023
🎙️ Comico/fondatore Pota Boyz
