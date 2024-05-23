DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tiberio Cosmin Stand Up Comedy

Retronouveau
Thu, 23 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TIBERIO COSMIN Stand Up Comedy

apertura porte: 20.30 / show: 22.00

🍕 cena con noi dalle 20.30 alle 22.00 / ti godi lo spettacolo a pancia piena!

🏆 1° Festival della Commedia Italiana 2023

⭐ Golden Buzzer IGT 2023

🎙️ Comico/fondatore Pota Boyz

Tibe...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Tiberio Cosmin

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

