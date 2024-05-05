DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Josh Weller WIP

The Bill Murray
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Will have you clenching your bum' - Chortle ****

Josh Weller from The Witcher (he was killed off after two episodes) and A Gentleman in Moscow (he was killed off after one episode), works on a new Stand-Up comedy hour. His online sketches have views in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Weller

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.