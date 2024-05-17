DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pachanga ft. Gop Tun 🇧🇷

Club Malasaña
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pachanga commandeers Club Malasaña for its monthly event during the season of 2024. Prepare for an evening of unparalleled excitement as we bring you a lineup that’s both seductive and explosive. Get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Pacha...

Este es un evento 25+
Club Malasaña
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.