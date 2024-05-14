DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gold Dust presents: Alfie Castley, Olivia Lunny, Ben Ellis

Colours Hoxton
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Gold Dust.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Olivia Lunny, Ben Ellis, Alfie Castley

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.