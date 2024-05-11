Top track

Gui Boratto - Arquipelago

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gradient x KeToLoCo - Summer Opening Party - Studio 92 / 90 HIDEOUT

Number 90
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gui Boratto - Arquipelago
Got a code?

About

Gradient x KeToLoCo - Summer Opening Party

Ketoloco and Gradient are two of London's most staunchly underground parties and they are kicking off summer in style with an intimate All Day Summer Opening Party at 90 Hideout aka Studio 92 in Hackney Wick on S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ketoloco.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Number 90

Main Yard, 90 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.