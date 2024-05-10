DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fusión: Reggaeton / Baile Funk / Perreo / Afrobeat

Solum Paris
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
FUSIÓN

(spanish after)

La soirée qui t’emmène faire un voyage en Amérique du sud: Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Perreo, Dembow

En passant par L’Afrique avec l’Afrobeat.

Les deux continents dont la musique est la plus écoutée et fait danser le monde entier

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Vibes
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Solum Paris

Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

