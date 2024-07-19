DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tragesty / Hot Seat / Honeythunder / Monstera

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Emerging from the DIY scene of Philadelphia, Tragesty is ready to hit the stage with a signature blend of shoegaze, rock, and pop music. With a sound that intertwines sensitivity and empowerment, Tragesty embodies the expression of authenticity and emotion...

All ages
Presented by Tragesty
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.