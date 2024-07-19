DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emerging from the DIY scene of Philadelphia, Tragesty is ready to hit the stage with a signature blend of shoegaze, rock, and pop music. With a sound that intertwines sensitivity and empowerment, Tragesty embodies the expression of authenticity and emotion...
