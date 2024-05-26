Top track

The New Awkward Vol 1: PVA, Faux Real and more

Whereelse?
Sun, 26 May, 5:30 pm
GigsMargate
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Awkwardness Happening present a bank holiday all dayer celebrating the best in new music discovery

The New Awkward Vol.1

**PVA
blending serious techno, acid house and a dash of post-punk. Their debut album Blush is for fans of Mandy Indiana, The...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vodka Terry, Faux Real, PVA

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
150 capacity

