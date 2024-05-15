DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BELLE, BOOK AND CANDLE
Presents:
SEVEN YEAR WITCH 7TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
Dark Burlesque, Ritual, Psychics and Vendors
WED. MAY 15
EL CID 4212 SUNSET
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:45 PM
BURLESQUE BY:
SHANA LEILANI
KRISTINA NEKYIA
AMAYA ABSYNTHE
PRINCESS FARHANA...
