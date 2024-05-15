DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belle, Book & Candle: Seven Year Witch 7th Anniversary Show

El Cid
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BELLE, BOOK AND CANDLE

Presents:

SEVEN YEAR WITCH 7TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Dark Burlesque, Ritual, Psychics and Vendors

WED. MAY 15

EL CID 4212 SUNSET

DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:45 PM

BURLESQUE BY:

SHANA LEILANI

KRISTINA NEKYIA

AMAYA ABSYNTHE

PRINCESS FARHANA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Belle, Book & Candle.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.