Eve Maret

The Rose Hill
Tue, 2 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eve employs a wide array of electronic media and techniques in her various disciplines, exploring the possibilities of personal and communal healing through creative action. Drawing inspiration from nineteenth-century orchestral and choral works, the Fluxu...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

